KJo On 10 Years Of SOTY: 'This Film Gave Me 3 Of My Most Defining Relationships'

Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note on his film, Student Of The Year10 years.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Launching the illustrious careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Student Of The Year made waves when it released on 19 October 2012. Sharing the news of the film's 10-year anniversary, director Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, expressing his love for not only the film but also for the three lead actors.
"I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own…but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them", recalled the 50-year-old filmmaker.
Johar noted how he never intended to make a cinematic masterpiece, calling Student Of The Year a "holiday film." He added, "A film that certainly wasn’t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining."
Along with his emotional note, he also attached a video montage containing snippets from the film, behind-the-scenes footage and an interview by KJo himself.
Speaking about the film in his interview, he says, “Student of the Year is the celebration of everything I love about cinema. The zest, the youth, the comedy, the zing, the music, the comic timing. Everything that I love about Hindi cinema is a part of Student of the Year.”
He also shares that while shooting the film, the entire team was ‘not’ like a happy family, "because everyone is really screaming and shouting to get the work done. But this felt like I was an old student in a high school."
Read his entire message here:
Jokingly referring to his countless mentions of Alia Bhatt in Koffee With Karan, Johar concluded his heartfelt note by penning, "I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )… I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ….. love you to the moon and back …"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)