KJo On 10 Years Of SOTY: 'This Film Gave Me 3 Of My Most Defining Relationships'

Along with his emotional note, he also attached a video montage containing snippets from the film, behind-the-scenes footage and an interview by KJo himself.

Speaking about the film in his interview, he says, “Student of the Year is the celebration of everything I love about cinema. The zest, the youth, the comedy, the zing, the music, the comic timing. Everything that I love about Hindi cinema is a part of Student of the Year.”

He also shares that while shooting the film, the entire team was ‘not’ like a happy family, "because everyone is really screaming and shouting to get the work done. But this felt like I was an old student in a high school."

