Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor To Welcome Their Baby on This Date?
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to become parents soon. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Alia will welcome their first child anytime in the end of November or December first week. The report also quoted sources close to the Kapoor family as saying that the baby will be delivered at H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon.
Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June this year. Alia shared the news by posting a photo from the hospital on Instagram.
"Our baby... coming soon", she had written. Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmastra, that released in September this year. Earlier this month, their families hosted a small baby shower ceremony at the couple’s Mumbai residence.
