Katrina Kaif & Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' to Release on This Date

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot'
(Photo:Instagram)
The highly anticipated upcoming film, Phone Bhoot which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi is slated to release on 7 Oct 2022. The film which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is touted to be an adventure comedy with a twist of horror.
The makers shared the first look of the film on their Instagram page and captioned the post as , "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you." Losely translated as, "We welcome you to this world."
The first look of the film has a quirky feel to it. Katrina looks steller with her new look sporting a green outfit while Ishaan & Siddhant look dapper in a similar get up.
The film was originally supposed to release this July.
The first look for the film features the lead actors and has a spooky yet quirky feel to it. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is all set to release this October.
