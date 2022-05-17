Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Enjoy A Low-Key Birthday Bash In New York
Vicky Kaushal posted pictures from his birthday party.
Vicky Kaushal turned 34 this Monday and celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones. It was an intimate affair with only Katrina Kaif and close friends in attendance. He also took to Instagram to share some pictures from the low-key birthday celebration in New York. In one video Katrina is all smiles as she sings 'Happy Birthday'.
He wrote a sweet note to all those who wished him, “Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!”
Wishes also kept pouring in from the industry. Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan all took to Instagram and wished him on his special day. Katrina Kaif penned a sweet note marking their love for each other and stating that he makes everything better.
Katrina and Vicky are currently vacationing in New York and sharing regular updates from their trip. They also dropped by Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in the city.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.