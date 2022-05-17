Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Enjoy A Low-Key Birthday Bash In New York

Vicky Kaushal turned 34 this Monday and celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones. It was an intimate affair with only Katrina Kaif and close friends in attendance. He also took to Instagram to share some pictures from the low-key birthday celebration in New York. In one video Katrina is all smiles as she sings 'Happy Birthday'.

He wrote a sweet note to all those who wished him, “Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!”