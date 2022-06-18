'Salman Khan Encouraged Katrina Kaif to Say Yes to 'New York'': Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan has given us films like New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight, and 83 after his directorial debut with Kabul Express in 2006. The filmmaker talks to The Quint about his career so far, his time as a student, meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the first time, his experiences in Kabul, and much more.

“Shah Rukh Khan was my senior and I did not meet him in film school. I met him outside because, actually, my friend was Gauri (Khan),” Kabir revealed, adding, “There was this one show of ‘West Side Story’ that was being put together for ex-Modernites (Modern School alumni) and Gauri and I were in the Sharks. That’s how we became friends.”

Kabir Khan also recalled an incident in Afghanistan when mainstream cinema saved his life.

Talking about reaching Kabul, the filmmaker said, “We had flown to Uzbekistan, from there we’d driven to Tajikistan, and then we’re trying from the north to enter Afghanistan.”