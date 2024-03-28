Kartik Aaryan & Triptii Dimri Wrap Up First Schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri wrap up first schedule of their film's shoot.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)
Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri are all set to star together in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On 27 March, the actors wrapped up the first schedule of the film's shoot.
Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture of himself with Triptii from the sets and wrote, "Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we've wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient... Rooh Baba's Cape has some different magic.@aneesbazmee.”
Kartik will reprise his role as Rooh Baba in the third installment of the horror comedy. In the picture, Kartik could be seen dressed in his character's attire holding a clapboard in his hand, as Triptii accompanied him.
Have a look at his post here:
In addition to Kartik and Triptii, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also star Vidya Balan in the lead role, who played Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) also started Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Ameesha Patel. The second installment of the psychology horror comedy starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)