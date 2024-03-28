Kartik Aaryan & Triptii Dimri Wrap Up First Schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

In addition to Kartik and Triptii, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also star Vidya Balan in the lead role, who played Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) also started Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Ameesha Patel. The second installment of the psychology horror comedy starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024.