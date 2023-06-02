Did You Know This Actor Was Karan Johar's First Choice For Kajol's Role in K3G?

Speaking to Nehta, Johar shared, "When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I got to know that Kajol won’t be able to do the film because she was married and maybe she wanted to start a family. I thought I will approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3.00 pm I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she will say no, we will shed some tears and I will leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me.

"But I don’t know what changed, Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice, and after that, the series of ‘missing’ started," he added.