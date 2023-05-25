'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani': Meet 'Heartthrob' Ranveer & 'Queen' Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat in the first look poster of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The first look posters of Karan Johar's upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, are finally out. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.
On 25 May, Johar's Dharma Productions took to social media to share the official posters of the romantic comedy with fans.
They captioned the post, "Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani! Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri (Their love story is incomplete) without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR (Family)! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year."
Here are the first look posters of the film:
Director Johar also unveiled individual first-look posters of Alia and Ranveer. Sharing Alia aka Rani's first look from the film, Johar wrote, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!"
While he described Ranveer aka Rocky as, "An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!"
Here, have a look:
The first looks of Alia and Ranveer as Rani and Rocky, respectively.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Johar's comeback on the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. His last directorial effort was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The film is slated for its theatrical release on 28 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)