'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani': Meet 'Heartthrob' Ranveer & 'Queen' Alia Bhatt

The first look posters of Karan Johar's upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, are finally out. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

On 25 May, Johar's Dharma Productions took to social media to share the official posters of the romantic comedy with fans.