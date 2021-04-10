Kangana-Starrer 'Thalaivi' Postponed Due to Rising COVID19 Cases

The makers of the film announced the decision in an Instagram post that said, "As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey".

Further, it also reads, "With an alarming rise in COVID19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi".

The announcement has been uploaded with the caption, "#Thalaivi has always been about people first and in these times, people and their safety comes first. Stay safe everyone! We will be back soon!"

Check out the full post here: