Kangana-Starrer 'Thalaivi' Postponed Due to Rising COVID19 Cases

The release of Jayalalithaa's biopic starring Kanagana Ranaut in the lead role has been postponed due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.
The makers of the film announced the decision in an Instagram post that said, "As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey".
Further, it also reads, "With an alarming rise in COVID19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi".
The announcement has been uploaded with the caption, "#Thalaivi has always been about people first and in these times, people and their safety comes first. Stay safe everyone! We will be back soon!"
Originally slated to release on 23rd April, the announcement does not provide a tentative date or time of release.
Directed by Vijay, the highly-anticipated Thalaivi will cover the life trajectory and career of Jayalalithaa, former actress and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Other films like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, and Bunty aur Babli 2 starring Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and newcomer Sharvari Wagh have been postponed for the same reason.
