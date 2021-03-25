'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Release Postponed Due to Rising COVID Cases

The cast of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'
The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have reportedly postponed the release of the film because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Film analyst Taran Adarsh posted a picture of the cast with the caption, "#BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead."
A source says that producer Aditya Chopra is 'extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain' everyone, "He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come."
A source from the industry confirmed the news while saying that it was 'definitely the correct move', "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly a big screen film and so it makes complete sense to hold the film for a better release window. It is the correct strategy to hold good films and not put them out at a time when there is so much uncertainly about how the pandemic will spread. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also be big in the overseas territories so one needs to calculate all these factors. It is definitely the correct move."
Varun Sharma's directorial debut Bunty Aur Babli 2 takes place more than a decade after the first film's storyline and stars two pairs. While Saif Ali Khan will replace Abhishek Bachchan along side Rani Mukherjee as the original Bunty and Babli, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh join the cast as a second con-couple. The film was originally scheduled to release in cinemas on 23 April.
