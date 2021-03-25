'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Release Postponed Due to Rising COVID Cases

A source says that producer Aditya Chopra is 'extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain' everyone, "He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come."

A source from the industry confirmed the news while saying that it was 'definitely the correct move', "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly a big screen film and so it makes complete sense to hold the film for a better release window. It is the correct strategy to hold good films and not put them out at a time when there is so much uncertainly about how the pandemic will spread. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also be big in the overseas territories so one needs to calculate all these factors. It is definitely the correct move."