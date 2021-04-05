Sooryavanshi Release Postponed Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

A still from 'Sooryavanshi'
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Last month, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty had confirmed that the film would release on 30 April 2021, after it's initial release on 24 March 2020 was postponed. However, the movie's release has been further postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases and consequent lockdown. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Shetty during a meeting for making the decision of postponing the release.
"It was given even last week that Sooryavanshi won’t release as scheduled. The lockdown has further made it clear. It will be in place till April 30, the day Sooryavanshi was supposed to release. And there’s no guarantee that the lockdown won’t be extended, especially if cases haven’t reduced," a source confirmed to Bollywood Hungama.
The publication had earlier reported a source saying, "Uddhav Thackeray ji appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing his film, Sooryavanshi. Rohit, in turn, agreed that the industry should support the government’s endeavor of saving lives."
Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment of Shetty's 'cop universe' following Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Both the actors will appear in the film in extended cameos. Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif along side Akshay Kumar.
The Maharashtra government announced fresh restrictions on Sunday in lieu of the rising coronavirus cases. While the daily cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000 mark, Mumbai recorded almost 11,000 new cases in a day. cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes have also been ordered to shut down as part of the restrictions until further notice to bring the surge rate under control.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined