John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Begin Shooting For Nikkhil Advani's Next 'Vedaa'

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh begin shooting for Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The shooting of filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's upcoming action-packed thriller Vedaa has begun. The film, starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles, went on floors in Rajasthan on 20 June.
As per the makers, John will play a mentor to Sharvari's character, who will train and guide her in the film.
Speaking about his upcoming film, John shared in a press statement, "I am looking forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind, as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey."
Sharvari, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, shared, "Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I’m super excited about filming Vedaa."
Nikkhil, who had previously paired with John in Batla House, shared, "Post Batla House, John and I were wondering how best to solidly our collaboration. With Vedaa we have found that hard-hitting story that can be elevated to a wider and broader audience with some incredible action. Sharvari is possibly one of the most hard-working actors I have had the pleasure of working with. The way she has got into the skin of the character and has made it her own is so inspiring."
The high-octane action entertainer is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is slated for its release in 2024.
