'Didn’t Have Work': Nikkhil Advani On His Fallout With Dharma Productions

Nikkhil Advani in a recent podcast opened up about his "very public fallout" with Dharma Productions. He got candid about how after his directorial debut film Kal Ho Naa Ho was released, he and Karan Johar did not speak to each other.
In the last episode of The Streaming Show podcast he said:
“Post Kal Ho Naa Ho, I didn’t have work for three years. Nobody wanted to work with me. I left Dharma Productions and it was a very public fallout. And I didn’t have work for three years and when I finally started working again post D-Day, I just wanted to do anything and everything, never be in that position again.”
"We both had egos that time in 2004. After I directed Kal Ho Naa Ho, the relation between assistant director and director became that of two directors who both made superhit films. We have never sat down and asked each other what went wrong, but when Yash uncle passed away, we started talking to each other again,” he added.
However, he later went on to do films like D-Day, Batla House and more.
Kal Ho Naa Ho was written by Karan Johar and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles.
