Review: Even Pankaj Tripathi Can't Save a Disappointing 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

After subjecting oneself to the banality of a completely uncalled for sequel, this exercise of then writing about it is even more tiresome. Fatigue has already set in.

Is it possible to talk about Bunty Aur Babli 2 without speaking of its predecessor? No! If anything, this new instalment makes us yearn for the original even more. Especially when a forgettable tune plays onscreen and we reminisce about the old soundtrack which is still fresh in our heads.