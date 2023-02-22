'Hera Pheri 3': BTS Pic of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty Goes Viral

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hera Pheri 3 went on floors on Tuesday, 21 February, at Mumbai's Empire Studio. Interestingly, the first Hera Pheri also began its shoot at the Empire Studios in Mumbai in 1999.

According to reports, the viral picture was taken when the trio was shooting the film's first promo.

The cult classic comedy was first released in the year 2000 and starred Akshay Kumar as Raju, Paresh Rawal as Baburao, and Suniel Shetty as Shyam. The film's sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was then released in 2006, which took us further into the entertaining lives of the three main characters.

Several netizens expressed their excitement on Twitter after the photo went viral on the internet.

Here, take a look: