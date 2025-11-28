'Gustaakh Ishq': A Low-Key Charmer from the House of Manish Malhotra

Director Vibhu Puri’s new film Gustaakh Ishq is essentially a homage to the two filmmakers he has been previously associated with: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj.

From Bhansali, we get the film's flavourful dialogue. Like when a poet laments, ‘Aaina aur dil banay hai tootnay kay liye.’ Or when a woman says of her ex-husband, ‘Pati naheen, galati.’ A woman’s dimples are described as 'gaalon mein pyaaliyaan' (cups in her cheeks)—how picturesque.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj (along with his eternal collaborator Gulzar) fills the film with a familiar soundtrack, churning out songs in his typical, auteuristic style—the lilting ‘Ul Julool Ishq’ is in the tradition of ‘Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji’, while ‘Aap is Dhoop Mein’ follows his more meditative compositions such as ‘Jhelum’ and ‘Yeshu’.

And in paying homage to his forbears, Puri makes a film that pays homage to a time gone by. Set in 1998–99, this is the story of Pappan urf (alias) Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rehman (played competently by Vijay Varma), himself a nostalgic man desperately trying to keep his late father’s printing press running. His younger, more modern brother, Jumman (Rohan Verma, who is superb), disparages Pappan’s idealism. Caught between the warring brothers is their indulgent mother (played by Natasha Rastogi who is rather wasted in this role).