'No Substance': Naseeruddin Shah Reveals Why He Stopped Watching Hindi Films

According to PTI, the Ishqiya actor said, “It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old, but we have been making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films; I don’t like them at all."

"Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere. They say, ‘how exotic, how Indian, how colourful’. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance,” the 73-year-old actor added.

Naseeruddin further shared that he believes it's the responsibility of "serious filmmakers" to project society's reality in front of the camera. "There is hope for Hindi cinema only if we stop seeing them as means for making money. But I feel it’s too late now. There is no solution any more because the films that are being watched by thousands will keep being produced and people will keep watching them; god knows till when," he said.

"So those who want to make serious films, it’s their responsibility to show today’s reality and in such a way that they don’t get a fatwa or ED doesn’t come knocking on their doors,” the actor added.

Naseeruddin also mentioned that despite suppression from authorities during the days of emergency, Indian cartoonists like RK Laxman kept making cartoons.