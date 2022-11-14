Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up On Her Battle With Epilepsy; Answers Fan Queries

For those who dont know, 'epilepsy' is a disorder, wherein, the nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, which results in causing seizures in a person.

When a follower asked her when she first learned about her illness, Fatima wrote, "(I) was diagnosed when I was training for Dangal. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital… Tab pata chala ke epilepsy naam ki koi cheez hoti hai (Then I learned about a disease called epilepsy). (I) was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it.”