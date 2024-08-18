On His 90th Birthday, 5 Short Poems by Gulzar for the 21st Century Revolutionary

Gulzar (born 1934) is one of the most influential intellectual and cultural figures in the Indian subcontinent and a perennial candidate for the next Nobel Prize in Literature from the region after Tagore.

His towering contributions as a poet, short-story writer, filmmaker, scriptwriter, lyricist and children's story-writer are well-known. Less well-known is the fact that he was born in the city of Dina near Jhelum in Punjab thirteen years before the partition of India. I had originally wanted to write a tribute to him when he won India’s most prestigious literary award, the Jnanpith back in February this year.

Today marks his 90th birthday, and the month of August is synonymous with the partition of India, as well as the birthday of Gulzar. Equally well-known is Gulzar’s love for both the Urdu language and Pakistan.