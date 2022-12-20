'Kuttey' Trailer: Arjun Kapoor & Tabu Star in a Thrilling Black Comedy

The trailer showcases Arjun trying to act as the peacemaker in a group by asking them to disarm themselves. What follows is the story of all the characters who are introduced in the trailer. The tonality of the narrative seems dark and comedic at the same time.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Kuttey will be released in cinemas on 13th January 2023.