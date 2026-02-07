'Freedom at Midnight' Shows Why India Is Still Afraid Of Its Own History

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” is perhaps the most famous line in historical memory, attributed to the philosopher George Santayana. The sociologist WEB Du Bois offered a similar warning: “A nation must honestly face its past, and if it does not, that past will haunt it.”

Many thinkers have converged on a shared insight: national beginnings are not neutral or straightforward, but messy and contested, marked by violence, exclusion, and erasure.

The nation state, as Benedict Anderson put it, “is an imagined political community.” Revisiting that style of imagination—who counts as “us,” who is cast out, what violence is justified or forgotten—is a political act of justice that strengthens democracy.