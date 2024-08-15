78th Independence Day: Who is a Nationalist and What is True Nationalism?

The anti-colonial perspective on nationalism is inclusive, encompassing people residing within a politico-geographic territory irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or regional affiliations. Such an all-encompassing view of nationalism was essential for India to liberate itself from the mighty colonial rulers. Thus, inclusive participation in the freedom struggle developed a constitutional vision of nationalism that recognises the primacy of citizenry over any other parochial identity.

Noted Economist Prabhat Patnaik makes a distinction between nationalism developed in Europe and the anti-colonial ‘nationalism’ that emerged in third-world countries like India in the twentieth century, saying “The former invariably identified ‘an enemy within’ (Catholics in northern Europe, Protestants in southern Europe, and Jews everywhere) while the latter was inclusive (it had to be for taking on the might of the colonial power); the former saw the nation as standing above the people for which the people only made sacrifices, while the latter saw the raison d’être of the nation as serving the (material) needs of the people; the former was invariably yoked to an imperialist project, while the latter, notwithstanding examples of aberration, was not.”