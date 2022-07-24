First Look of 'GoodBye' Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana Is Out

Sharing the first look from GoodBye, the makers of the film also announced its date of release on Twitter. The tweet read, "Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!"

In the poster, we can see a family sitting in their home, looking excited to seemingly watch a cricket match on their television. While Bachchan and Rashmika can be seen sharing a bowl of popcorn, Pavail looks remarkably different in his 90s hairstyle.