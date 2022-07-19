Amitabh Bachchan Left Shocked After a Kid Asks, 'Why are You Working At 80?'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan.
(File Photo: IANS)
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about an incident when a five-year-old boy advised him to "chill" and not work at 80. He shared the incident in his blog. The actor disclosed that while he was working on a campaign a child approached him and asked about his age and the celebrated actor was left stumped by what followed.
The actor wrote, "Work calls and gives impetus to the creative nerves all about, seeking where the effort needs to be pulled out of .. and one discovers to one’s horror that there really is no such gadgetry at all within the system ..cope with it buddy or give the life up .. ! I was at work for the RBI campaign and in the scene was a little kid about 5 or 6 years of age .. in the middle of a rehearsal he turned to me and said ..‘excuse me, how old are you ?’ I said ‘80′ ! he snapped back ‘ Oh! so why are you working? My grandparents are sitting at home and chilling .. you should do that also ..!!’"
He also went on to add, "I did not have a reply for him .. Primarily because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5 yr old! And secondly, I did not have an answer! So bid him goodbye at the end of the shoot, took a picture with him and gave him an autograph, instigated by his mother, and left... The conversation remained with me, as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopaedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work .. and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at ‘YKW.’"
On the work front, the actor will be seen in Brahmastra and Goodbye. He will also bee seen with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)