Feeling Low During COVID? You Aren't Alone, Say Celebs

Acknowledging that it is an extraordinary situation, Sameera says that though she was trying to keep herself occupied through her recovery period there were times when fear, uncertainty would catch up on her and increase her anxiety.

"I am such a positive person, and through the quarantine I was trying to reach out to people. I got so many parents worried because I think I was among the first to speak about COVID in kids. A lot of people were reaching out to me. Throughout my recovery period I was trying to collate information, making fun content, but eventually the stress caught up with me. For the first time I broke down. This whole weekend I just sat down and reassessed my behaviour, because no matter how strong you are this is an extraordinary situation".

The actor continues by saying that it is okay to let go and not try too hard to put up a brave front.