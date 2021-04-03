It's Everywhere: Soni Razdan Tweets After Alia Tests Positive

Soni Razdan and daughter Alia Bhatt
Image: Instagram (@aliaabhatt)
Soni Razdan recently penned a short piece on Twitter after daughter Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19. She expressed how she was scared, and that the virus is everywhere.
She wrote, "This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere"
This comes after actor Alia Bhatt announced that she had tested positive and is under quarantine. She made the announcement on Instagram and wrote, "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors." Thanking her fans for their support, she added, "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."
Instagram Screengrab
Earlier, Razdan had also tweeted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said, "When it's really the 16-40 age group that's 'socialising' and going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can't understand why they aren't getting the vaccine first @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray"
Twitter Screengrab
Published: undefined