Sameera Shares Kids' Health Update After Family Tests Positive

She posted a black-and-white picture of her kids and captioned it, "Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update." She shared that Hans experiences high fevers, headache, and severe fatigue that lasted for 4 days, after which they had him tested and the results came back positive.

"I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this," she wrote and added that Nyra and Sameera started developing symptoms. She also remarked that the second wave is affecting many children but doctors believe its mild symptoms in most cases.

"Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamin. A probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor ) I’ve done everything to make them comfortable and Both are in great spirits and back to being in masti mode (sic)," she wrote in her caption, and added, "It’s important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted."