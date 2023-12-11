Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Dunki' Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan Teases Fans With New Song 'O Maahi'

'Dunki' Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan Teases Fans With New Song 'O Maahi'

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed the meaning of 'Dunki'.
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from a promotional video for the song.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan in a still from a promotional video for the song.</p></div>
Ahead of the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser of Drop 5, a new song called 'O Maahi' from the film, with his fans. Along with the song, the actor also explained the meaning behind the title of his film in the post.

Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today."

Have a look at the promotional teaser here:

'O Maahi' is the film's third song after 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se'.

Dunki also marks Shah Rukh's third release of the year, after Pathaan and Jawan. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.

Dunki is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

The film will hit the big screens on 21 December.

