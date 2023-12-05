Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vodcast | 'Dunki' Trailer Review: Does SRK Fit the World of Rajkumar Hirani?

Vodcast | 'Dunki' Trailer Review: Does SRK Fit the World of Rajkumar Hirani?

SRK's 'Dunki' trailer review: Can Hirani recreate his magic?
Prateek Lidhoo
Published:

In this episode, Prateek talks about the 'Dunki' Trailer

Shah Rukh Khan is back, and this time he might be a 'Dunki' trying to escape India for London! But can Rajkumar Hirani, the director of blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK, recapture the same wit, heart, and social commentary in this new trailer?

Join me as I dive deep into the Dunki trailer, analyzing Hirani's signature style, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's characters, and the music. Watch till the end!

Camera: Farzan Khan

Theme Music: BMG

Published: undefined

