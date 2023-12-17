'Dunki' Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Mints Rs 1.24 Crore in India

A still from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.
Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his third film of the year, Dunki. The advance booking for the immigration drama opened for the Indian audience on Saturday, 16 December. However, the film's advance booking kicked off a week earlier in the overseas market.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 1.24 crore in advance bookings.
In continuation of the report, 33,770 tickets for Dunki have been sold for 2836 shows in Hindi. The film is going to clash with the theatrical release of Prabhas' much-anticipated Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on 21 December.
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X, "Dunki Initial pre-sale starts on a remarkable note. Film has sold 10K +tickets at national chain multiplexes. Non national chains showing good movement too. If the momentum continues then Dunki will challenge top films of 2023 in terms of final advance booking. Next 3 days will give a clear picture.”
Meanwhile, Salaar has minted over Rs 1.05 crore in advance bookings. The total number of tickets sold for the film is 51,280, with 867 shows. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.
Dunki, on the other hand, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In addition to Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.
