'Salaar' Trailer: Prithviraj-Prabhas Are Fierce in Prashanth Neel's Directorial

According to The Indian Express, earlier during the promotions of the film, Neel said, “The idea of making Saalar had come to my mind 15 years ago, but after making my first film Ugram, I got busy with KGF which took me almost 8 years to make. That is, we first started planning KGF and by the time its second part was released 8 years had passed. In this way, the idea of making this film was already in my mind and during Covid, when KGF 2 was not released, we all had a lot of time because we were all sitting at home. So I worked on it a little.”

Salaar will hit the big screens on 22 December, a day after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.