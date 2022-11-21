Drishyam 2 Weekend Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Expectations

As per reports, the film is doing well in the box office collection and has surpassed expectations. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Sunday collections are likely to exceed ₹27 crores. And the film has managed to collection of 37 crores in just two days of release. The Tabu-film, is sure to reach the 100-crore mark soon, given its run so far.

The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.

Moreover, the film had a bigger opening than Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and Ajay Devgn's previously released film, Tanaji. The crime-thriller has earned Rs 15.38 crore on Friday. However, it was not able to overtake Brahmastra.