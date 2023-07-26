'Dream Girl 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His First Look As 'Glamorous' Pooja

Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from Dream Girl 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana finally gave his fans the first glimpse of Pooja from his upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. The actor took to social media to share a new poster from the film on 25 July.
In the poster, Ayushmann dons the appearance of a glamorous woman as he looks at his real self in the mirror.
He captioned his post, "Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. (This is only the first glimpse) Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat (beautiful) than they appear!"
Have a look at the poster here:
Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 is the second installment of the franchise. However, the sequel introduces the audience to a new female lead, Ananya Panday.
In addition to the lead actors, the comedy-drama also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.
Dream Girl 2 was earlier slated for its release in July. However, the makers postponed the release by a month, claiming the delay was due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.
Dream Girl 2 will hit the big screens on 25 August.
