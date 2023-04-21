Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Pooja Gets A Call From Salman Khan In Hilarious Video

In the video, we can see Pooja getting a call from Salman. He is insistent that Pooja show her face, however, much to his disappointment his wish remains unfulfilled.

Earlier, Ayushmann had featured in similar teaser videos where he had received calls from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor as well during their film releases.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz.