'Drive' to 'Kuttey': Why do Filmmakers Use 'The Scorpion and the Frog' Fable?

A fable is a short fictional story that features animals or legendary creatures that are anthropomorphized (given human characteristics), with the goal of leaving the audience with a moral lesson.

'The Scorpion and the Frog' is one of them. If the fable sounds familiar to you, you've probably heard Tabu narrate it in her latest film Kuttey. We have also seen it being narrated in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings. But this isn't the first time it has been referenced in films. The fable has been cherished by filmmakers and writers for years.

To find out why, let's cross this river together.