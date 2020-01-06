Ricky Gervais ‘Warns’, but Celebs Get Political at Golden Globes

Other actors touched upon the topic of climate change. Best drama actor winner Joaquin Phoenix praised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for only serving vegan meals to stars at the ceremony. “I’d like to thank the HFPA for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change,” he said.

“It was a very bold move making tonight plant-based, and it really sends a powerful message.”

Sam Mendes, who won the Best Director (Motion Picture) for 1917, paid a tribute to his grandfather, who fought in World War I, adding that he “fervently hopes [a world war] never, ever happens again.”

Even Michelle Williams, won in the category of Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Fosse/Verden, said that, “I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making... and I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose.”

Sacha Baron Cohen did not shy away from alluding to the current state of affairs while presenting Jojo Rabbit. “The hero of my next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg.”