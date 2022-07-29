‘Masaba Masaba’ S2 Review: Masaba & Neena Gupta Win Us Over Yet Again

Neena plays a much watered-down version of herself. She effortlessly critiques the industry she has been a part of for 40 years. She has powered through with her courage and resilience, and that comes through in all the scenes she is in. It's without a shred of doubt that Neena's subtle gestures are enough to communicate the message, but her greatness as an actor shows when she creates the space for others to shine.

The supporting cast, with Neil Bhoopalam and Ram Kapoor, is a delight to watch.

Masaba Masaba isn't wishy washy as like a Veere Di Wedding or Four More Shots Please! It's a celebration of two women whose individual accomplishments are impossible without each other's support. Masaba is able to reach new heights because Neena refused to bow down to a conservative society that's unable to handle female independence, and Neena gets a new lease of life only because Masaba encourages her to never second-guess herself. It's refreshing to come across a story which thrives on sisterhood and women standing up for each other.