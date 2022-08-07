'Deewar' to 'Darlings': Bollywood Moms Are No Longer Aagyakari, They Are Fiery

Towards the end of the 2000s, on-screen mothers started breaking myths and stereotypes attached to their role. Shashi (Sridevi) in English Vinglish highlighted the struggles of mothers in a conservative Indian household. At first, Shashi seemed like just another damsel-in-distress, but as the layers began to peel we saw her taking control of her life and demanding the dignity she deserved. Though subtly, but Shashi didn't even shy away from calling out her husband, who would mock her in every step of the way.

In Paa, Vidya (Vidya Balan) had a child out of wedlock and she didn't survive at the mercy of her husband or family. A financially independent woman, Vidya gave it back to those questioning her choices and took societal challenges head on.

Of late, mothers on screen don't blink to resort to violence to avenge their cause. Be it Aarya, Mai or Darlings, the moms in these films and shows are unafraid and unapologetic. They are not necessarily heroes or saviours, they are flawed women who, compelled by circumstances, have decided to take it upon themselves to restore order.

One of the best portrayal of such a fierce woman is in Darlings. The film doesn't waste time in building the characters. A few minutes in, Hamza (Vijay Varma) has raised his hand on Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt). In no time Badru's mother Shamshunissa (Shefali Shah) tells her daughter that he's not the sort of man who'll listen to reason, that she must devise a crooked method. A little later, Shamshu doesn't flinch before saying—end him before he kills you. She tells Badru the story of a scorpion that stings a frog that’s transporting it across a river, even though it means both die. “Some men are scorpions. They never change”, she says. Shamshu chooses humour to deal with her pain and years of torture. She is whacky and bold and doesn't care about what others are going to think of her. She isn't necessarily right, but the film doesn't show her fishing for validation either.