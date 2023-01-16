'Damini' to 'Trial by Fire': The Evolution of Courtroom Dramas in Bollywood

Courtroom dramas are one of the most popular genres in Bollywood today. Netflix's latest release, Trial by Fire, based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy, is the newest addition to the list.

From a generation that grew up hearing Sunny Deol's "Taareekh pe Taareekh" monologue to Amitabh Bachchan's subtle "No means no," we've come a long way today. But one thing that has remained constant is the wild popularity of this genre.

To find out what has significantly changed in the courtrooms of Bollywood over the years, let's proceed.