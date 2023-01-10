Uphaar Tragedy: Sushil Ansal Moves Delhi HC to Prevent 'Trial by Fire' Release

As per the same report, the lawsuit also seeks to restrain the circulation and publication of the 2016 book, Trial by Fire- The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Tragedy, by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

The Krishnamoorthys lost their two children in the fire at the Uphaar cinema hall in south Delhi on 13 June 1997, and have been fighting for justice for over 25 years now. The incident took place when the Sunny Deol-starrer Border was being screened in the theatre. The youngest casualty in the fire was a month-old baby called Chetna.

"While I am not surprised that the Ansals have approached the HC over the web series, I am a bit surprised about the book bit because it's been in circulation for seven years now," Neelam told The Quint on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Ansal, who was the owner of the cinema hall, in his plea stated that he has been "punished both legally and socially" and that the web series will cause further damage to his reputation, as per the PTI report.

The Netflix series Trial By Fire is slated for release on 13 January and stars actors Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande and Rajesh Tailang, among others.