5 Reasons Why We Are Super Excited For Season 2 of Illegal

What would be the textbook definition of a lawyer? Thankfully, we won’t have to ask Urban Dictionary for an answer because season 2 of Illegal has finally arrived. Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, has always been on a mission to right all the wrongs and become the flagbearer of justice. As far as lawyers are concerned? She's the ideal role model and she brings culprits to a court of law by the book. But what is different this time around, and why are we more excited for the second series?

#1 Bolder And Braver: When The Mentee Challenges The Mentor

Niharika’s legal triumph against her mentor Janardhan Jaitley, played by Piyush Mishra, led to a power-packed finale for the first season of the courtroom drama. The battle between the mentee and the former mentor returns with twice the intensity. Singh has gone all in, taking a risk and starting her law firm, and her mentor is embarking on an ambitious political campaign to be the next Chief Minister of Delhi. But in this game of chess, who can outsmart the other?

#2 New Kid On The Block: Tanuj Virwani Plays The Lawyer’s Love Interest

While all eyes will be on the fierce battle between the mentor and mentee, girls watch out for the lawyer’s love interest.

Recently seen with Barkha Singh on Murder Meri Jaan, Tanuj Virwani is the new kid on the Illegal Season 2 block, and he is playing Niharika’s love interest as Raghav Malhotra. Charming, persuasive, and quirky in his romance, he has a few tricks up his sleeve. Who knows, he might as well pull out the trump card for Niharika in her quest of finding the truth?

#3 A Racier Plot: Politics, Sex Scandals, And Corruption

Illegal season 1 had set the bar high for the kind of narrative that legal dramas should follow. It portrayed all shades of the legal industry, the darkness and deceit of relationships to messy professional rivalries. Illegal season 2 takes that bar higher.

The narrative delves into three complex legal battles and captures the tangled world of complex law, corporate business interests, and dirty politics. There are whistleblowers, sex scandals, power-hungry politicians and all of them are trying to one-up the other.

#4 Balancing The Scales: The Moral Dilemma

There is a fine line between telling the truth, hiding the truth, telling only half the truth, or outright lying. And in the legal corridors, this line is often blurry at best and non-existent at worst. But not all is lost in the courtroom. One imagines that there is space and consideration for ethics and morals as well.

In the second season, Akshay Jaitley, Niharika’s former lover brings that debate to the forefront. He emerges as the entrepreneurial head who manages to match his father’s legacy of being the mastermind of ‘Illegal’. He questions himself and in turn makes us think about what is legal, what is illegal, and where is that line?

#5 Unpredictable Highs And Lows

Just when you start to think you know where the show is going? Director Ashwini Chaudhry pulls in a legal manoeuvre and manages to keep you at the edge of your seat. Illegal goes beyond capturing the administration of the Indian judicial system. The screenplay takes unpredictable turns and every episode leaves you wanting to jump to another one.

Illegal Season 2 features Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Satyadeep Misra, Parul Gulati, and Anchit Kaur. Directed by Ashwini Chaudhry and produced by Juggernaut Productions, Illegal’s Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Voot Select.