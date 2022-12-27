Cirkus Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues To Perform Poorly

Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. The film failed to rake in the money despite it releasing during Christmas.

His last release Sooryavanshi, which hit theatres during the pandemic, opened at Rs 26.29 crore. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.