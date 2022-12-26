'Cirkus' Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Comedy Collects A Dismal 20.05 Crore

Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Sharma in a still from Cirkus.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Cirkus, collected a dismal 20.5 crore at the box office on its third day. The Rohit Shetty film, which released last Friday, (23 December), minted 7.5 crores on its first day and Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film saw a marginal growth of 15 per cent on Sunday. And it was hoped that the collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh would help erase the lull that Bollywood films are facing in view of their box-office numbers. However, despite it being a holiday season, the Rohit Shetty fail failed to pull in the audience.
Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. His last release Sooryavanshi, which hit theatres during the pandemic, opened at Rs 26.29 crore. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.