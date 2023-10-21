'A True Patriot Is...': Bombay HC Rejects Plea to Ban Pakistani Artistes

The Bombay High Court has rejected a plea urging a ban on Pakistani artistes.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The Bombay High Court has ruled against a petition that urged banning Pakistani artistes from performing or working in India, as per a report by Live Mint. The petition was reportedly initiated by a self-proclaimed cine worker and artiste, Faaiz Anwar Qureshi. He had demanded that the Indian government ban any kind of professional association with artistes from Pakistan. The petition urged for a prohibition on employment, solicitation of work or collaboration with Pakistani cine workers, musicians, singers, lyricists, and technicians by Indian citizens and companies.
The report added that the court rejected the plea, stating that such a move would be a backward step in fostering cultural harmony.
"A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart. A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border," PTI quoted it as saying.
"One must understand that in order to be a patriot, one need not be inimical to those from abroad especially, from the neighbouring country," the court said.
The bench stressed that activities such as music, sports, culture and dance transcend national and cultural boundaries. The court highlighted the issue of Pakistan's cricket team's involvement in the current World Cup in India. It praised the Indian government's measures to allow so, in accordance with Article 51 of the Indian Constitution, which fosters global peace and security.
