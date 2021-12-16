'I Made Some Great Friends' :Fawad Khan on Missing Bollywood

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to return to Indian screens with a Zindagi original show, five years after his appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed for this project.

Speaking to Film Companion about not featuring in a major film roles since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and whether that creates a sense of insecurity Fawad replied, "I am an extremely lazy worker. But I love the work I am doing. I have never been worried about how much I am doing as opposed to what I am doing. Life is weird, and then came COVID. We were all stuck. I am enjoying my time at home with my wife and kids. During that time I shot three films also. So yes, there has been a break, but when the films start releasing, the audience will have a lot to look out for".