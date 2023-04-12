'Bloody Daddy': Fans Compare Shahid Kapoor's First Look to 'John Wick'

Shahid Kapoor's first look from Bloody Daddy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor unveiled his first look from his upcoming film Bloody Daddy on Wednesday, 12 April. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Diana Penty and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.
In the poster, Shahid looks intense in his action avatar, with blood stains on the collar of his white shirt and a scar on his nose. The actor can be seen sporting a beard and sleek gelled hair as well.
Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon."
Here, take a look:
Within minutes of Shahid's post, several fans flooded the comments section with comparisons of his look to Keanu Reeves's in John Wick. One of them wrote, "John Wick from Ohio" and the other wrote, "Prime Shahid times."
Here are some other reactions:
Bloody Daddy is the official Indian adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. The film also marks the first collaboration between Shahid and Abbas.
In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the director shared, "We have packed and presented it as a brand-new film. What I am most excited about is the fact that people will see Shahid in an out-and-out action genre for the first time. It’s a cool contemporary action film. It has a very beautiful story, but a commercial pot-boiler."
As per reports, Bloody Daddy will have an OTT release.
