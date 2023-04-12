'Bloody Daddy': Fans Compare Shahid Kapoor's First Look to 'John Wick'

Shahid Kapoor unveiled his first look from his upcoming film Bloody Daddy on Wednesday, 12 April. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Diana Penty and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

In the poster, Shahid looks intense in his action avatar, with blood stains on the collar of his white shirt and a scar on his nose. The actor can be seen sporting a beard and sleek gelled hair as well.