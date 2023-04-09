Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Unveil The First Look of Their New Film

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

On the other end, Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. He was recently seen in the thriller web series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Kriti will be next seen in Ganapath co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. While also being a part of the multi-starrer film The Crew.