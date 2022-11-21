Ajay Devgn Unveils 'Bholaa' First Look, Amid Success of 'Drishyam 2'

Ajay Devgn Announces Teaser Date For His Next Directorial Venture starring Tabu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to announce the teaser release date of his next directorial. The teaser will release tomorrow, on 22 November 2022. Bholaa will be the fourth film helmed by the celebrated actor. After U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34, the actor will now be directing the Hindi-remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The film will feature Ajay alongside Tabu, in leading roles.
Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a sinnpet from the film, he went on to write, "KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming!"
Not much was revealed in the teaser, but he has previously shared some snaps during the ongoing shoots, which suggested the film had something to do with Lord Shiva.
On the other end, Kaithi was directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, and featured actor Karthi in the lead role. The 2019 film was an action-thriller that followed the story of a prisoner in search of his daughter, who aids the police after they are ambushed by a gang of smugglers.
Ajay Devgn is still reeling from the success of Drishyam 2. Which has done exceedingly well at the box-office. His teaser announcement comes three days after the release of the sequel. Tabu stars in both Drishyam 2 and Bholaa.
Tabu and Ajay Devgn have previously worked in nine films together. Some of those films are Golmaal Again, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Drishyam, and Drishyam 2, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)