Ajay Devgn Unveils 'Bholaa' First Look, Amid Success of 'Drishyam 2'

On the other end, Kaithi was directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, and featured actor Karthi in the lead role. The 2019 film was an action-thriller that followed the story of a prisoner in search of his daughter, who aids the police after they are ambushed by a gang of smugglers.

Ajay Devgn is still reeling from the success of Drishyam 2. Which has done exceedingly well at the box-office. His teaser announcement comes three days after the release of the sequel. Tabu stars in both Drishyam 2 and Bholaa.