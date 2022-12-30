'Animal': First Look of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer to be Unveiled on New Year's Eve

Title poster of Animal.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The makers of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, unveiled the title poster of the film on Friday, 30 December. The first look poster of the film will be announced on New Year's Eve, i.e., at midnight on 31 December.
Besides the two leads, Animal also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.
Taking to Twitter, Deol shared the title poster of the film with his fans and wrote, "Coming up with a very special #Animal first look poster reveal tomorrow midnight. Stay tuned! (Hour glass emoji)."
There is not much information available on the film's plot yet. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.
Animal is slated for its worldwide theatrical release next year, on 11 August 2023.