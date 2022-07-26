Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s Picture From the Sets of ‘Animal’ Leaked

Both Anil Kapoor and Ranbir can be seen in black-on-black outfits. Rashmika can’t be seen in the photo. The picture was shared by Anam Khan, a makeup artist.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara, Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti, and Saif’s series Tandav were shot at Pataudi Palace.

Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is also Rashmika Mandanna’s third Bollywood film following Mission Majnu and Goodbye.

Ranbir was last seen in Shamshera and his film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated for release on 9 September. Rashmika Mandanna stars in Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.